Umesh Pal murder case: SC refuses to entertain Atiq Ahmed plea seeking protection, asks to move HC

New Delhi [India], March 28, (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain Atiq Ahmed plea seeking protection and asked him to move Concerned High Court with his grievances. A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi refused to entertain Atiq Ahmed plea seeking protection.

Atiq Ahmed lawyer urged the top court to issue some directions for his protection as there is threat to his life. The court noted that he has been taken to Uttar Pradesh. But the lawyer said threat to his life still continues. The court observed that state machinery will take care of the issue.

Atiq Ahmed lawyer reiterated his request and said that unless some protection shall be given till he moves to High Court as he only want to ensure his client safety.

Atiq Ahmed has moved Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre to protect his life and restraining from taking him from central jail Ahemdabad to Prayagraj or any part of the state of UP.

Atiq Ahmed in his plea sought restraining from taking him from central jail Ahemdabad to Prayagraj or any part of the state of UP apprehending that he may be killed in any fake encounter.

The petitioner has said that he with his entire family has been roped in as accused persons in Dhoomanganj in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh in the murder case of one Umesh Pal. "Further, the Chief Minister of the State, without any investigation merely on the basis of suspicion, has made a statement on the floor of the State Assembly that the Petitioner will be destroyed and eliminated completely," the petitioner said.



Therefore, there is a genuine and perceptible threat to the life of the Petitioner and his family members, the petitioner said.

In such circumstances, the Petitioner Ahmad had said that he is constrained to file the present petition before the Court for the protection of his life as he genuinely apprehends and believes that he may be killed in fake encounters on one pretext or the other by UP police. The petitioner submitted that it is a deep political conspiracy against petitioner and his family member's petitioner.

The petitioner has prayed to the Court to issue any appropriate direction to the Respondents to protect the life of the Petitioner, who has been made accused in an FIR, against the open, direct and immediate threat to his life from high State functionaries of State of UP. The petitioner sought to and direct respondent Govt. of India to ensure safety and security of the Petitioner and no physical or bodily injury or any other harm is caused to the person of the Petitioner and his family members made accused in the said FIR.

The petitioner had sought to issue appropriate direction restraining the authority from taking the Petitioner from Central Jail, Ahmedabad to Prayagraj or any part of the State of UP and carry out interrogation of the Petitioner, if any, at Central Jail, Ahmedabad, Gujarat or at any other suitable place at Ahmedabad itself where the Petitioner is presently imprisoned under the protection of Gujarat Police as well as Central forces/ paramilitary forces.

The petitioner has sought to direct the transit of the Petitioner from Ahmedabad to UP under protection of any central police forces paramilitary force, if at all the transit of the Petitioner is necessary to UP.

Ahmad has said that he has no motive to kill Umesh Pal, who was complainant in a seperate case against him, because trial is going to end in next month and there was nothing left to be done by Umesh Pal in the trial of that matter.

"It was very well known to the rivals of Petitioner that if anything were to happen to Umesh Pal then Petitioner would certainly be the prime suspect in view of the pending case against him by Umesh Pal and he will be made an accused. The same has been done," read the petition. (ANI)

