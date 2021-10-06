Umran Malik makes J-K proud after clocking 150 kmph in debut IPL match

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 6 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad and Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation Umran Malik has made his family and coach proud after clocking 150 kmph on the speedometer in his debut match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Umran on Sunday night became the first Indian to enter the top 10 for this IPL season to deliver the fastest ball. The 21-year-old clocked a delivery at 146 kmph in his very first over, and he then entered 150s twice on the speed gun.

Speaking to ANI, coach Randhir Singh said Umran had been selected as a net bowler for SRH and got an opportunity to play after T Natrajan could not play due to COVID. The coach said the youngster became the talk of the town after the game against KKR.

"He is very talented and after the match got over, Umran was the talk of the town. We are very proud of him. We want other youngsters also to get motivation from him," Randhir said.

Umran's father Abdul Rashid said his son made Jammu and Kashmir and the entire country proud. "We are receiving congratulations and wishes from many people. Lieutenant Governor also congratulated him for his success," he said.



Rashid said his son was always interested in cricket and it has always been his passion to play for the nation. "He was interested in cricket throughout. In childhood, he used to tell me, 'I will play cricket.' We are thankful, he got the opportunity in IPL," he said.

"We are always with him, we will pray to Allah for more success. He is very hardworking, when we used to go to bed he used to practice all night. Jammu and Kashmir people are very happy about his success. We also wish him the best time ahead and he should keep making the nation proud," he said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed a three-member committee to look after the day-to-day affairs of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association and committee head Brigadier Anil Gupta said it is a proud moment for JKCA that a Jammu boy is emerging as a fast bowler.

"This is the beginning of his career. He has to go a long way and I have whole faith, he will go far ahead," Gupta said.

"There is no doubt that the youngers have talent here, they need a chance once. We are trying hard to give them all facilities so that they can perform well in national and international fields," he said. (ANI)

