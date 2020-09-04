Unable to repay loans, Andhra man attempts suicide

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): A man from the Chiluvuru village of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district attempted suicide on video by consuming pesticide mixed in a cold drink.

The man, Subhani, in the video said he was unable to repay loans of nearly Rs 15 lakh from many people and had even embezzled money from the jewellery store he worked in.

"My creditors are forcing me to repay my debts. I have no option other than suicide," Subhani said in the video as he consumed the pesticide.

He sent the video to some of his friends who approached the Guntur Police. He was found and rescued around midnight Wednesday. In the morning he went to the Government General Hospital (GGH).

As per the Guntur Police, a missing person complaint was not filed as Subhani was found.

"Once the GGH Guntur sends the report, they will proceed accordingly," the Guntur police said. (ANI)

