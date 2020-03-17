Unacceptable: Rahul Gandhi on MPs not allowed to raise question in Tamil

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that not allowing MPs from Tamil Nadu to raise the issue of Tamil language in Lok sabha is "unacceptable".

"When you ask a question, you are allowed a supplementary. It's okay for the Speaker to hurt me, I understand he does not want me to speak. I am an MP, I have certain rights, he can take it away. Today entire Tamil people wanted to ask a supplementary about the Tamil language," Gandhi told reporters.

"This is about the people of Tamil Nadu and their language. They have every right to defend their language, to believe in it and to speak it. It's unacceptable. You can't take away the right of Tamil people to ask a question in this House about their language," he added.

The comments of the Congress leader came a day after he expressed discontent with Minister of State (MoS) Finance Anurag Thakur's response in the Lok Sabha on the issue of wilful bank defaulters.

On Monday, Gandhi had urged the Centre to reveal the names of wilful defaulters. (ANI)

