Unani, Siddha medical centres inaugurated at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:36 IST

Economic slowdown due to liberalisation policy started in 1991:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): RSS ideologue and an ardent advocate of the swadeshi movement, KN Govindacharya on Friday blamed the continuation of liberalisation policy initiated in 1991 for the current economic situation of the country and warned the government of consequences of blindly followin