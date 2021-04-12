Unanimity among stakeholders to impose lockdown in Maharashtra, Guidelines to be discussed in next meeting, says Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Maharashtra minister Aslam Sheikh said on Sunday there was unanimity among all stakeholders over the need of imposing a lockdown in the state, which has the highest number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country, adding that SOPs and guidelines are likely to be discussed in another meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

"In today's meeting with the state Covid-19 task dorce, everyone was of the view to impose lockdown in the state. SOPs and guidelines for it will be discussed in the next meeting," Aslam Sheikh said.

" Some of the stakeholders in the meeting were of view that the lockdown must be for two weeks, some were in favour of three weeks but at least 8 days lockdown to be imposed and lockdown is a must.If a lockdown is imposed, then the result must come," he added.

The meeting was chaired by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray via video conferencing with the state COVID19 Task Force in which measures were discussed, including the imposition of a lockdown in the state, to break the virus chain.

"We have asked COVID19 Task Force to study why cases are increasing only in Maharashtra and not in states where elections are being held. Many ministers are campaigning with mass gatherings there but there is no surge in COVID cases there," said Sheikh.

"The discussions are underway on various issues including availability of beds, use of Remdesivir and imposition of restrictions," he added.

A tweet from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "In a meeting with the State Task Force, the chief minister discussed the availability of oxygen & beds, use of Remdesivir, treatment protocols, increase in capacity of facilities, imposition of restrictions & fines for violating COVID protocols."

Over the concern of reverse migration of migrant labourers, the Minister said, "Last time when the lockdown was imposed in the country many migrants labourers lost their lives while returning to their native home, so we don't want such situations in the state again, that's why we are taking all the stakeholders in confidence and we are talking to labourers and traders."

Maharashtra has continued to report the highest number of novel coronavirus cases. A total of 9,989 new positive cases and 58 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Sunday.

Last Sunday, the state government had announced a slew of restrictions, including a weekend lockdown, night curfew. These restrictions will continue till April 30.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states in the country. As many as 63,294 new infections and 349 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday, taking the total positive cases in the state to 34,07,245.

There are now 5,65,587 active cases in the state. A total of 27,82,161 recoveries and 57,987 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Directorate of Medical Education and Research Dr TP Lahane, Taskforce chief Dr Sanjay Oak along with other officials attended the meeting called by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray via video conferencing. (ANI)