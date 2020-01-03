Unauthorised colonies have not been authorised, BJP betraying people of Delhi: AAP's Atishi Marlena

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): AAP leader Atishi Marlena on Friday said that the unauthorised colonies in the national capital have not been authorised and that the "BJP is betraying the people by claiming to give registries to 40 lakh people" living in these colonies.

"They (BJP) promised the people of Delhi that they will authorise the unauthorised colonies. However, the unauthorised colonies have not been authorised yet. And if the colonies have not been authorized, how can they give registries?" Marlena told ANI.

The AAP leader said that the colonies are still situated on farmlands and government lands on paper.

"If people in these colonies want to make a new room in their houses, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will still not approve the building plan," she said.

Marlena's remark comes after Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave registry papers to 20 residents of unauthorised colonies in the city earlier today.

"It is clearly written in the letters which were given to these 20 people that if this construction is not in the contravention of the master plan of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), then all the government agencies can take action against it," Marlena said.

She said that it is clear from the development that the BJP is "betraying 40 lakh people" of the city. (ANI)

