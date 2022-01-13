Unauthorised weekly market at Shastri Park shut down due to violation of COVID-19 norms

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The unauthorised weekly market near Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land, Shastri Park was closed on Thursday with immediate effect till Friday 6 am due to violation of COVID-19 norms.



An order by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sharat Kumar in this regard reads, "During the field visit it was noticed that the shopkeepers, thiyawallahs and vendors, and general public in Weekly Market (Thursday), Near DDA Land, Shastri Park, Delhi are not following the Covid Appropriate Behaviour. The guidelines/directions of COVID Protocol are being contravened in the Weekly Market (Thursday), Near DDA Land, Shastri Park, Delhi which may cause super-spreading of the Corona Virus. In this regard, a meeting of the Market Traders Association (MTAs) was convened earlier to apprise them of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 and its new variant OMICRON and were requested to ensure compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). There were asked to display the following signboards on the shops/establishments/offices in the market :- (i) " No -- Mask, No- Entry ", (ii) "Please keep social distancing (6-Feet) " and (iii) "Use sanitizers". They were also asked to open the shops on Odd-even basis, i.e. shops would open an alternative days."

"Now, therefore, I Sharat Kumar, Incident Commander , Sub Division: Seelampur, under DDMA Act, 2005 in exercise of the powers conferred under Act/Regulations mentioned above and in overall imminent public interest, do hereby order that the Weekly Market (Thursday), Near DDA Land, Shastri Park, Delhi is hereby closed with immediate effect today till 06.00 AM, 14.01.2022 or till further orders, whichever is earlier. These restrictions are applicable except shops dealing with essential goods and services," adds the order.

Anyone violating the order will be punished under the relevant sections of the law. (ANI)

