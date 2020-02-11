Unaware of reason behind NIA summon: Cong leader GM Saroori

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Senior Congress leader from Jammu and Kashmir GM Saroori who was summoned by the National Investigating Agency on Monday in connection with the Kishtwar cases, said that he is not aware why he has been called by the agency.

"I don't know much about this matter as I arrived here only today morning. I know that they (NIA) have summoned me, so I am here, but I do not know why I have been called," said Saroori while speaking to reporters here on Tuesday.

Saroori is the State vice president of Congress and a former minister.

His brother was among those named for Hizb-ul-Mujahideen links in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. (ANI)

