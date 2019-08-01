Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on August 1. Photo/ANI
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on August 1. Photo/ANI

Under Adityanath, UP has become 'Aparadh Pradesh': Cong

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Congress on Thursday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the accident of the Unnao rape survivor and said the state has become 'Aparadh Pradesh' (crime state) under the governance of Adityanath.
"The Adityanath government has become notorious; it is protecting the guilty and criminals in the last couple of years. Uttar Pradesh has now become 'Aparadh Pradesh' under Adityanath and BJP government," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a press conference here.
Surjewala added, "The Unnao rape survivor is not only a daughter of the nation but is a symbol of what is wrong in the Adityanath and BJP government of Uttar Pradesh."
Recalling the series of incidents that led to the accident, the Congress leader said, "First, a gruesome crime like rape was committed by those being protected by the highest echelons of power in the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh. Then, the rape victim lost her father who was killed in police custody and the truth is yet to come out. Even the witness died mysteriously."
"Multiple threats were issued to her and her family for their complete elimination and Adityanath government kept quiet, actually tacitly protecting the guilty. Then, the security granted to her suddenly evaporates in a mysterious fashion. A truck being driven on the wrong side with grease on the number plates so that numbers can't be identified rammed into the vehicle in which she was travelling, resulting in the death of two people and this daughter of India is struggling between life and death," he added.
"May I ask, is this justice? Is Adityanathji not guilty himself by implication for not being able to shield the daughter of Unnao?" he asked.
"Can CBI now further punish these people as FIR has suggested? I do not know. The CBI already had this case and was investigating it, yet it failed to protect repeated threats and as also the accident, which is actually a conspiracy to eliminate her," said Surjewala while questioning the failure of CBI in protecting the survivor and her family.
"We sincerely hope the Chief Justice of India has finally taken note of the matter and justice would be done so that another daughter plagued by criminals who have state protection from the BJP does not suffer in a similar fashion," he added.
The accident of Unnao rape survivor took place on Sunday when she was on her way to Raebareli. A truck rammed into the vehicle in which she was travelling with her two aunts and lawyer. The survivor's aunts succumbed to their injuries. She and her lawyer were grievously injured.
The Uttar Pradesh Police had filed a case of murder against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident.
Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.
The Uttar Pradesh legislator was expelled from the party earlier today. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:43 IST

CWC meeting after Parliament Session to finalise new Congress president

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The long-pending suspense over who would take the mantle of Congress after the resignation of Rahul Gandhi may soon come to an end as the party has decided that a Congress Working Committee meeting on the issue will be held after the culmination of the ongoing parlia

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:35 IST

Omar Abdullah urge PM to hold elections in J&K by end of the year

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): In the backdrop of recent developments in the Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and requested him "not to take any political or legal step that can adversely affect the environment of the Sta

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:35 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Specially-abled man becomes inspiration for...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Where there is a will, there is a way goes the adage and Abhay Prajapati a differently-abled automobile mechanic in Bhopal, is proving it right.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:33 IST

Harivansh writes to all RS MPs, seeks suggestions to better...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday has written to all Rajya Sabha MPs regarding the utilisation of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds and requested them to give suggestions to implement the scheme in a better way.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:28 IST

ED raids residential premises of ex-Ranbaxy CEO, brother

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the residential premises of former Ranbaxy CEO Malvinder Mohan Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh in connection with a money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:21 IST

Members will get information on bills a day in advance: Speaker...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Thursday accused the government of making frequent and late changes in the list of business, making it difficult for them for prepare for bills.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:16 IST

Unnao Rape; SC transfer all cases to Delhi

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): In a slew of directions, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the immediate transfer of trials in all the cases, including the rape and the mysterious Sunday accident in which Unnao rape incident was seriously injured along with her lawyer and lost her two aunts, fro

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:14 IST

Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel participates in Hareli festival

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday participated in the Hareli festival (traditional festival for sowing) celebrations in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:03 IST

MP man thrashed, dragged on road in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A man was allegedly beaten up and dragged by his collar along a road in Itawa on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:03 IST

Lanka Dinakar raises questions over Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Thursday raised questions over the alleged expenses of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Israel by accusing the state government of burdening exchequer for a private visit of the CM.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:58 IST

Condition of Unnao rape victim, her lawyer critical but stable:...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The condition of the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who sustained grievous injuries in an accident, is critical but stable, King George's Medical University said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:52 IST

Bihar: Floods wreak havoc in Darbhanga; villagers complain about...

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Life has come to standstill in Hayaghat block in Darbhanga due to incessant rain and floods. Almost every house is submerged.

Read More
iocl