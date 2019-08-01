Under Adityanath, UP has become 'Aparadh Pradesh': Cong

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Congress on Thursday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the accident of the Unnao rape survivor and said the state has become 'Aparadh Pradesh' (crime state) under the governance of Adityanath.

"The Adityanath government has become notorious; it is protecting the guilty and criminals in the last couple of years. Uttar Pradesh has now become 'Aparadh Pradesh' under Adityanath and BJP government," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a press conference here.

Surjewala added, "The Unnao rape survivor is not only a daughter of the nation but is a symbol of what is wrong in the Adityanath and BJP government of Uttar Pradesh."

Recalling the series of incidents that led to the accident, the Congress leader said, "First, a gruesome crime like rape was committed by those being protected by the highest echelons of power in the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh. Then, the rape victim lost her father who was killed in police custody and the truth is yet to come out. Even the witness died mysteriously."

"Multiple threats were issued to her and her family for their complete elimination and Adityanath government kept quiet, actually tacitly protecting the guilty. Then, the security granted to her suddenly evaporates in a mysterious fashion. A truck being driven on the wrong side with grease on the number plates so that numbers can't be identified rammed into the vehicle in which she was travelling, resulting in the death of two people and this daughter of India is struggling between life and death," he added.

"May I ask, is this justice? Is Adityanathji not guilty himself by implication for not being able to shield the daughter of Unnao?" he asked.

"Can CBI now further punish these people as FIR has suggested? I do not know. The CBI already had this case and was investigating it, yet it failed to protect repeated threats and as also the accident, which is actually a conspiracy to eliminate her," said Surjewala while questioning the failure of CBI in protecting the survivor and her family.

"We sincerely hope the Chief Justice of India has finally taken note of the matter and justice would be done so that another daughter plagued by criminals who have state protection from the BJP does not suffer in a similar fashion," he added.

The accident of Unnao rape survivor took place on Sunday when she was on her way to Raebareli. A truck rammed into the vehicle in which she was travelling with her two aunts and lawyer. The survivor's aunts succumbed to their injuries. She and her lawyer were grievously injured.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had filed a case of murder against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident.

Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.

The Uttar Pradesh legislator was expelled from the party earlier today.


