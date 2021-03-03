Under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Indian seafarers will be recruited in shipping line companies: Mandaviya

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya expressed pleasure over international shipping line companies' desire to recruit Indian seafarers. These companies will also open a seafarers training institute in India under the Prime Minister's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Mandaviya said: "Today under the 'Maritime India Summit 2021', a round table meeting was held with the CEOs of top 23 companies of the world. In this meeting, the world's largest companies were connected to several shipping line companies. The shipping liners praised the sign-off and sign-on facilities for seafarers during the lockdown in India."



"Top CEOs of various companies mutually agreed and said that in the coming days, around 25,000 seafarers will be recruited from India. This move will obviously give a big boost to employment in the country. The is a good thing as many shipping liners are taking interest in our country," Union Minister Mandaviya further told ANI

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that Maritime India Summit 2021 is a huge platform for promoting the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"The world's Seafarer Training Institute is coming to India soon under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign and will train people in the country. They will recruit people in their company as per the requirement of India. This will help in employment generation."

Second Maritime India Summit 2021 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually wherein top CEOs of more than 50 countries and more than a hundred companies from different countries participated and expressed their desire to invest in India Maritime sector. The second Maritime India Summit will conclude on March 4. (ANI)

