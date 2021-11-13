Under Congress rule, India was partially a Muslim country, claims BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday claimed that before Narendra Modi's government came to power, India was a partial Muslim country under Congress rule as the provisions of the Sharia law were part of the Constitution of India.

In order to keep the provisions of Sharia law above the Constitution, the decision of the Supreme Court was overturned in Parliament, he added.

"Before Shri Narendra Modi's government came, India was a partly Muslim nation under the Congress rule. I am saying this because the provisions of Sharia were part of the constitution, whether it was talaq-e-Biddat, Mehar, or Haj subsidy. In order to keep the provision above the Constitution, the decision of the Supreme Court was overturned in the Parliament. The decisions of a court should not be overturned even in Muslim countries," Trivedi said in a press conference.

Trivedi alleged, "False news is spread that mosques were demolished in Tripura. An investigation found that this news is baseless. However, it led to communal violence in Maharashtra," he added.

"You are training your workers or running a camp of contempt for Hindutva or running a systematic plan to create communal disharmony, animosity and violence," he stated.

Attacking Congress leaders, he said, "Sometimes Salman Khurshid compares Hindu organisations with Boko Haram in his book. Rahul Gandhi interprets Hinduism with hatred. They express themselves as if their mind was filled with hatred towards Hindus."

He said, "Leaders like Rahul Gandhi should read up the works of their own party leaders Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Jawaharlal Nehru."

"In Nehru's book Discovery of India, the word Hindu was used only in the context of broader Indian culture," he said. (ANI)