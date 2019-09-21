Under-construction bridge collapses in Telangana

Rajanna Sircilla (Telangana) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): A portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Vemulawada town of Rajanna Siricilla district here on Saturday.

It appears that the bridge collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the region. No causality has been reported so far.

Earlier in the day, the India Metrological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy downpour in the state.

Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

