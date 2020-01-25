Rescue operation on in Bhajanpura after an under construction building collapsed on Saturday Photo/ANI
Rescue operation on in Bhajanpura after an under construction building collapsed on Saturday Photo/ANI

Under-construction building collapses in Delhi, 12 students rescued

ANI | Updated: Jan 25, 2020 17:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): An under-construction building collapsed in the Bhajanpura area on Saturday. A coaching center was being run in the building, claims police.
As many as 12 students have been rescued while more are feared trapped.
Immediately after the collapse, seven fire units rushed to the spot for the rescue operation.
More information is awaited (ANI)

iocl
iocl