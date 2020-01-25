New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): An under-construction building collapsed in the Bhajanpura area on Saturday. A coaching center was being run in the building, claims police.
As many as 12 students have been rescued while more are feared trapped.
Immediately after the collapse, seven fire units rushed to the spot for the rescue operation.
More information is awaited (ANI)
Under-construction building collapses in Delhi, 12 students rescued
ANI | Updated: Jan 25, 2020 17:52 IST
New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): An under-construction building collapsed in the Bhajanpura area on Saturday. A coaching center was being run in the building, claims police.