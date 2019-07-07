Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 6 (ANI): One person died six others were injured after an under construction building collapsed in Madurai's Checkanurani area on Friday.
A multi-storey building had collapsed on Friday evening.
The cause of the incident is unknown.
A rescue operation is underway to locate more people under the debris. (ANI)
Under-construction building collapses in Madurai, one dead
ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 07:36 IST
