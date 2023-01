New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): An under-construction house collapsed in Delhi's Najafgarh area on Sunday.

According to the fire brigade as soon as the information was received, four fire tenders reached the spot and the rescue operation is going on.



Officials said that the house collapsed at 7.37 pm in the Tuda Mandi of Najafgarh area.

The reason behind the collapse is yet not clear. No casualties reported yet.

Further details awaited. (ANI)