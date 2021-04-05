Under construction roof of factory collapses in Ludhiana, one dead

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 5 (ANI): One person has died and at least ten others were injured after the under-construction roof of a factory collapsed in Giaspura Daba, Ludhiana on Monday.

Punjab police, along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are present at the location and are carrying out rescue and relief operation.



Commissioner of Police, along with Deputy Commissioner has also taken stock of the situation.

As per official information, 36 of 40 people trapped under the roof have been rescued, while four people are still suspected to be trapped.

Among the injured, five people are undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital in Ludhiana, and four are undergoing treatment at SPS Hospital in the city. Two people admitted to SPS Hospital are in serious condition. (ANI)

