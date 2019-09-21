ISRO chief K Sivan addressing the 8th convocation ceremony in IIT- Bhubaneswar on Saturday.
ISRO chief K Sivan addressing the 8th convocation ceremony in IIT- Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Under 'Gaganyaan' mission, first Indian astronaut to be sent to space by Dec 2021: ISRO chief Sivan

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:57 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): ISRO chief K Sivan on Saturday said that the first Indian astronaut will be sent to space under the 'Gaganyaan' mission for which the work is already underway.
He said the mission is "extremely important" for India as it will give a thrust to the country's science and technology capabilities.
"There are some questions. In what way Gaganyaan is going to be useful? Gaganyaan is extremely important for India as it will boost the science and technology capability of the country," he said.
"By December 2020, we are going to have the first unmanned mission of human spacecraft," added Sivan, while addressing the 8th convocation of IIT Bhubaneswar.
"The second unmanned human spacecraft, we are targeting for July 2021. By December 2021, the first Indian will be carried out by our own rocket to space. This is our target. Everybody at the ISRO is working for that," he said.
Sivan underlined that the vision of ISRO's founding chairman Vikram Sarabhai is being realised as the space agency is embarking on expanding the scope of India's space programme.
"Starting a space programme in a country like India in the 1960s was a big crazy idea. But Dr Sarabhai foresaw the potential of space technology in transforming India and the whole world was using space for military domination," he said.
"Dr Sarabhai thought that for a country like India with immense size and diversity, space technology is the only suitable platform for fast-track development. Today, the results are here for all of us to see," the ISRO chairman stressed.
Sivan told the IITians gathered that they need to conquer personal fears, taking calculated risks and requiring innovation and lateral thinking. He stressed that innovation comes with a high level of risks and failures.
"How many times (Thomas) Edison failed in inventing the light bulb? How many times did ISRO face failures in the development of our launch vehicles? These failures did not become obstacles in our path. We used the failures as learning opportunities," he said.
Sivan said that while India may be perceived as a poor country by many people, it stands first in the world for sending remote sensing satellites. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:27 IST

Congress will win over 85 seats in Haryana assembly polls: Ashok Tanwar

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Former Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Dr Ashok Tanwar on Saturday said that his party would win over 85 seats out of 90 in the ensuing assembly elections in the state and BJP will be out of the league this time around.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:09 IST

Begusarai should be declared 'drought-affected', demands Giriraj Singh

Begusarai (Bihar) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday took a jibe at Bihar government by stating that his constituency Begusarai was not declared as 'drought-affected' despite receiving lesser rainfall than other districts declared as drought-affected.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:07 IST

Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations: Amit Shah...

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from all the states via video conferencing to discuss the planning of celebrations to be held on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:05 IST

Model Code of Conduct imposed in Haryana: State CEO

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Anurag Agarwal, the Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana on Saturday informed that the Model Code of Conduct has been imposed in the state with the announcement of election dates.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:02 IST

Nadda to meet former "wall" of Indian cricket in Bengaluru

New Delhi India September 21 (ANI): BJP Working President J P Nadda, who will be in Bengaluru on a day-long visit as part of party's "Jan Sampark Abhiyan" would meet two legends-one from cricket, another from literature-- during his stay on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:57 IST

EC appeals for 'environment-friendly' assembly elections

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): For the upcoming Assembly Elections to be held on October 21 in Haryana and Maharashtra, the Election Commission has appealed for environment-friendly polls today at a press conference.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:51 IST

Siliguri: 2 Royal Bengal tigers to be released in open at Bengal...

Siliguri (West-Bengal) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): People visiting the Bengal Safari Park during the upcoming Durga Puja will have something more to look forward to as two Royal Bengal Tigers, which were born last year are going to be released in the open area of the safari.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:48 IST

Couldn't meet Lalu Yadav as his condition is not good, says...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Jharkhand's Congress unit president Rameshwar Oraon on Saturday went to meet former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), where he is undergoing treatment, but Oraon was not able to meet

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:37 IST

K'taka: BJP govt puts on hold civic works worth Rs 642 cr; Cong,...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka has put on hold civic works worth Rs 642 crore across 139 local bodies, a move that came under attack from Congress and JD(S) which termed it as "partisan" politics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:34 IST

Gujarat: NRI couple promote khadi ahead of Gandhi Jayanti in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Even though western countries are accepting khadi as a natural fabric, it still needs to be promoted among people in India. Ahead of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, a couple from the USA promotes Khadi fabric in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:29 IST

Delhi police nab interstate arms smuggler

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi police on Saturday arrested an arms supplier and recovered illicit firearms and ammunition from him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:20 IST

'Howdy Modi' is a very warm welcome for PM Modi: Former diplomat NN Jha

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Former diplomat NN Jha on Saturday said that the upcoming 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston is an "indicator of a very warm welcome" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States.

Read More
iocl