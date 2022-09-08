Under "know BJP" JP Nadda announces to start interaction programme soon with the political parties in other nations

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Wednesday interacted with the Head of Missions to India of nine countries as a part of the "Know BJP" campaign to apprise them about the various facets of the party, including its ideology and organisational journey.

"Nadda also announced that BJP would soon start an interaction programme with the political parties in different countries which would be announced in a month," the party's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said.

As part of 'Know BJP' campaign, Nadda met the heads of mission of South Africa, Paraguay, Netherlands, Mexico, Colombia, Ethiopia, Cambodia, Maldives and Mali at the party headquarters here.

A documentary of the BJP's journey since 1951 was also shown to the dignitaries.

Party president Nadda interacted with the dignitaries and elaborated them in detail on how the party works, how the training program works from the national level to the grassroots level, how the internal democracy works, and what is the methodology of the party in connecting to the grassroots level to the block level using technology.

"After showing the documentary of the BJP and interactive session by party president JP Nadda. The heads of the missions asked several questions regarding the organisational structure of the BJP, especially how we connect at a grassroots level and how the system works", said Chauthaiwale while talking to ANI.

"The BJP National President recalled the history of the Bharatiya Janata Party, its long journey, its struggles and electoral successes, the changes that the BJP governments have brought to the Centre and states, and also the future plans of the party," he added.

"The envoys asked questions about the previous elections and the future course of action of the party. There were discussions about the scenario of Indian politics and the organisation of the BJP in general, " he added.

There were questions regarding the five pledges that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on August 15. Ambassadors were curious to know about the upcoming elections and how BJP plans to win the elections in the state.

In today's dialogue, most of the "Head of Missions" gave their suggestions to Nadda regarding people-to-people, party-to-party contact and exchange of ideas between the political parties.

"Everyone appreciated the struggle and the journey of the BJP and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ", said Chauthaiwale.

He also described various social activities and initiatives of the party during Covid-19.

Along with National President, Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale in-charge of the party's foreign affairs department, the party's national general secretary Vinod Tawde, and the party's national spokesperson Nalin Kohli were also present.

The interaction session is a part of the "Know BJP" campaign, which started on April 6, 2022, the 42nd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

It is the fifth such interaction under the campaign and so far it has covered 56 countries, including the US and the European Union. (ANI)