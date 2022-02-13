Under leadership of Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena will contest Lok Sabha polls across country: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday exuded confidence that under the leadership of Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray, the party will fight Lok Sabha polls across the country.

Speaking to reporters, the Shiv Sena leader said, "We have just come back from Goa and will visit Uttar Pradesh along with Aaditya Thackeray soon. Akhilesh Yadav is going to form his government there. Under the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray, we will fight Lok Sabha polls across the country and preparations are on for it."

Commenting on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's controversial remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and calling his "modern-day Jinnah", Raut said, "Assam Chief Minister spent his whole life in Congress, then he did not get this interview with Rahul Gandhi. He had worked with Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. No one should give such statements against their former leader because they have also contributed to making you a leader."

The Shiv Sena leader said that BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil is giving vague statements in frustration.

"Chandrakant Patil is a very nice and innocent man, that is why I understand his pain. The BJP government is not being formed. The BJP faced disappointments in West Bengal. Now, there is an attempt to topple the governments in Tamil Nadu and Mumbai. This explains frustrations of Patil," said Raut on Patil's statement on forming government in the state after March 10.

Defending Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his remarks that those making allegations should be given medical treatment, Raut said, "Whatever Maharashtra Chief Minister has said about COVID is absolutely right, because bodies were not floating in rivers in Maharashtra. If you want to raise a finger, then go and see in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat." (ANI)