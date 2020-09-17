Under Modi's leadership, India will set new records: Smriti Irani wishes PM on birthday

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and said that under his leadership India will set new records.

"Happy Birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, who is synonymous with purity and transparent governance. He is working with the resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. I pray to God that you may have longevity. Under your leadership, India will set new records," Irani tweeted.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also extended his greetings and said that PM Modi has taken the country to new heights.

"Happy birthday to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji who has taken the country to new heights with determination and strong will power. Under your guidance, the country is constantly on the path of progress. May God grant you a healthy, long life and a happy life," Javadekar said in a tweet.

Along with BJP leaders, opposition leaders like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the BJP organised a 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to 20 to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday. It is distributing ration amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps. The party is also undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long celebration. (ANI)