Under PM Modi's leadership, G20 has been democratised, says Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that under PM Modi's leadership, G20 had been democratised and has become a people's movement.

While addressing the inaugural session of Civil20 India 2023, Fadnavis said, " It has become a people's movement. The role of civil society is vital as governments have legal power but civil society has moral powers."

He added, "There is a need to have a robust system of civil society so that the voice of the last man is heard by the government."



Sahasrabuddhe informed us that 357 delegates are attending the Inception Conference. There are representatives from 26 countries and 130 international delegates have arrived in Nagpur for the C-20 Inception Meet.

He further said that India believes in an autonomous society and this is reflected in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He said it is time to move towards a duty-based approach from a rights-based approach. He presented a report of the activities of the CIVIL 20 India Secretariat.

The future belonged not to single entities but to those who cooperate and mingle and everyone must obey the universal law of inclusion, stated the Chair of Civil20 India Mata Amritanandamayi Devi at the inaugural session of Civil20 India 2023 in Nagpur on Monday.

The session was chaired by Mata Amritanandamayi Devi and Nobel Laureate and Founder of Satyarthi Foundation, Kailash Satyarthi was the Chief Guest in it.

The Guest of Honour included Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Vice Chairman of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini and Patron of Civil20India 2023 Secretariat Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Civil20 India 2023 Sherpa and former Ambassador Vijay Nambiar, Sherpa of Civil20 Indonesia Ahmad Maftuchan, Alessandra Nilo from GESTOS, Brazil and Troika Member of Civil20, and Vice President of Vivekananda Kendra in Kanyakumari Nivedita Bhide. (ANI)

