Under PM Modi's rule nation's development taking place in corruption-free manner: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad/Vijayawada (Telangana/Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday asserted that corruption was rampant during the tenure of earlier governments but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule nation' development is being carried out in a corruption-free manner.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy addressed Jan Samvad Virtual Rally for Rayalaseema Zone of Andhra Pradesh.

BJP is meeting the party workers and people through these virtual rallies in the wake of COVID, said Reddy.

"In 2014, people gave a huge mandate to BJP-led by PM Narendra Modi. In the five years, Modi led BJP gave a corruption-free, efficient rule. In 2019, BJP won again. For the first time in India, a non-Congress party won consecutively for the second time with an increased number of seats and votes. Corruption was rampant in earlier governments, but under PM Modi's rule the nation-building is going on in corruption-free manner," said Reddy.

"PM Modi's rule gave good governance in this one year. It is trying for bettering the economy of the country. Before these six years, we saw scams, inefficient leadership. But in these six years Modi rule has been scam-free, efficient leadership," he added.

Reddy continued saying, after 70 years of independence, Article 370 is quashed in Jammu Kashmir without shedding a single drop of blood.

"I am fortunate that I am also instrumental in that achievement. On that day, Congress lamented in the Parliament. But the entire world except Pakistan and China said that it is an internal issue of India," said Reddy.

"Congress alleged that internal war may occur in J-K. But as a Home MoS, I can say that terrorist activities are reduced in J-K. Many acts designed by Ambedkar are now being implemented in J-K. PM Modi government was successful in abolishing Triple Talaq. With it, PM Modi became a real brother for nine crore Muslims," he added.

Reddy further added, those who hide in other countries and implement terror activities in India were not identified as terrorists in India. But US, UK, UN recognize them as terrorists. PM Modi's rule changed that and started recognizing them as terrorists.

"PM Modi government passed Citizen Amendment Act in Lok Sabha. It is not passed in RS as we have no majority in the elders' house. Since the days of Gandhi; citizenship for minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan was being proposed. It is the Modi government to realized that. Those minorities were oppressed of human rights. Modi government made it a reality," said Reddy.

"This is politically criticized that it is against a particular religion. But it is false. It is a humanitarian gesture of giving citizenship to the oppressed minorities but not repealing anybody's citizenship. Under Modi's leadership, India is becoming destination for investments. India has improved in ease of doing business; from 142nd rank in 2015 to 63rd rank now," he added.

Reddy added saying, we have surpassed power shortage. Now we introduced One Nation One Grid, there is ample power available.

"I know that during Kiran Kumar Reddy's tenure, power was bought at Rs 17 per unit. But now there are no takers if power is sold at Rs 2 per unit. As there is abundant power available. It is Modi govt's success. The first year during second regime -- 32 bills are passed in one session. Almost 250 acts are abolished, inspector raj is removed," said Reddy.

"PM Narendra Modi-led government has faced corona outbreak very effectively. India is a nation with most population density. Many were afraid that corona would severely affect India, but Modi govt effectively faced the problem. Modi govt announced Garib Kalyan Yojna with 1.75 lakh crores; Atmanirbhar package with 20 lakh crores. Modi govt lead the people to fight against the corona," said Reddy.

"With the scheme 'One Nation One Ration ', a person can get ration anywhere in India. White and green revolutions are focused. Farmers had no right to sell their product at place and price of their choice. Modi changed that method. Now a farmer can sell his produce where he can get better price. India became a market for China. Modi government started to change that. Production should be increased with MSMEs. We have to use our own products in India, and sell them in the world," he added.

Reddy further said, during Congress regime, party president used to send names on a paper slip to PM or coal minister, and coal mines were allocated to them. But now that system is changed. Coal mine allotment is being done in transparent manner.

"Modi government is effectively using DBT. Farmers are being given Rs 6500 PA for farmers. Our government decided to increase foreign investments in defense sector. Others are making hue and cry. But, what happened all these years? We have been buying the arms or ammunition or any other machinery made in other countries," said Reddy.

"Now what we are doing? They invest here. Manufacturing will happen in India only. Our own local people will get employment. Opposition doesn't want nation's development; they want Modi government's failure. The nation has not developed up to the mark in the 70 years. Now it is happening. There were many incidents of bomb blasts, terror acts, communal tensions; but they all reduced after Modi coming to power," said Reddy.

"I appeal to the people to assess the 60 years of Congress rule and 6 years of Modi rule. We have given a wonderful rule to the nation under the leadership of Modi. Ayodhya Ram Janma Bhumi issue has been in courts for 150 years. With Lord Ram's blessings, SC gave verdict that Ram Mandir construction be done at Janmabhumi site. People welcomed the decision - irrespective of religion barriers - and there was no single communal tension. A trust is formed for construction of Ram Temple," he added.

He continued saying that in Andhra Pradesh; we wanted TDP be defeated. TDP cheated AP people during Vajpayee regime, and in Modi regime. Now TDP is gone and YSRCP came.

"It was corruption during TDP regime, now ego is in rule. TDP rule was full of lies, YSRCP rule is police raj. Corruption was centralized in TDP regime, it is decentralized in YSRCP rule. MLAs' corruption is rampant. BJP is committed for the development of Andhra Pradesh, under Modi's rule. I appeal to the people of AP to join hands with BJP. Now liquor mafia and sand mafia have joined from TDP to YSRCP and continuing their looting," said Reddy.

"I assure that Centre will bear the total cost for Polavaram project, it will support all irrigation projects in Rayala Seema region. BJP had supported bifurcation of AP, not with any anguish on anybody. We supported that for decentralization and overall development. We are committed for development of Andhra Pradesh also," he added.

Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojna, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Jan Dhan Yojana...the PM Modi lead central govt is giving benefits, loans, said Reddy.

"The limit of loan for SHGs is increased from 10 Lakhs to 20 Lakhs. Under PM Modi''s rule, 932 COVID dedicated hospitals, 985 labs, 4.75 lakh beds are available. Though positive cases are increasing, there is no need to be afraid. Under Modi's rule we can fight corona. Lock down spirit must continue even if it is unlocked," said Reddy. (ANI)

