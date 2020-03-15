Representative image
Representative image

Under stress due to rape case against him, constable commits suicide in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Mar 15, 2020 04:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): A constable with the Sachivalaya Suraksha Force allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Saturday, police said.
The deceased, Aashish Malik (26), was a resident of Kurmali in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.
"A diary has been recovered from the spot. Apparently, the deceased was under stress because a lady had registered a rape case against him," police said.
Malik was posted in an office of Ministry of Tourism at Dara Shikoh Road in Delhi. (ANI)

iocl
iocl