Under stress due to rape case against him, constable commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): A constable with the Sachivalaya Suraksha Force allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, Aashish Malik (26), was a resident of Kurmali in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

"A diary has been recovered from the spot. Apparently, the deceased was under stress because a lady had registered a rape case against him," police said.

Malik was posted in an office of Ministry of Tourism at Dara Shikoh Road in Delhi. (ANI)

