New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): A constable with the Sachivalaya Suraksha Force allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Saturday, police said.
The deceased, Aashish Malik (26), was a resident of Kurmali in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.
"A diary has been recovered from the spot. Apparently, the deceased was under stress because a lady had registered a rape case against him," police said.
Malik was posted in an office of Ministry of Tourism at Dara Shikoh Road in Delhi. (ANI)
Under stress due to rape case against him, constable commits suicide in Delhi
ANI | Updated: Mar 15, 2020 04:09 IST
New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): A constable with the Sachivalaya Suraksha Force allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Saturday, police said.