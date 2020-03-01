Underground chambers, cannon balls found at Gandikota fort in Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Two underground chambers and eight cannonballs were discovered by the Archaeological Department at the Gandikota Fort in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The discoveries were made during development works initiated by the Department in the monument.

The development work was undertaken by the Archaeology Department at a pond inside the fort. During the work, two underground cellars, 12 feet deep each, were found.

On further search, the Archaeology Department officials found 8 cannonballs. Each of these balls weighs almost 10 kg. (ANI)

