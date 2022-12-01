Undertrial escapes from MP's Khargone jail

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): A 27-year-old undertrial, who was in judicial custody, escaped by jumping the jail wall from Barwah sub-jail in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Thursday morning, an official said.

The escaped undertrial has been identified as Sanjay Mankar, a resident of Khedi Tanda village near Barwah. He was in judicial custody from October 5, 2022 under section 34 (2) of the Excise Act. The police caught him on the charges of making and selling liquor.



Jailer of Badwah sub-jail, Yuvraj Singh Muvel said that he received information around 10 am today that Sanjay escaped from the jail by jumping the wall. Later, he informed the Badwah police station and central jail administration about the incident. Search operation was on to nab the escaped undertrial.

Khargone Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmveer Singh said that Sanjay used a ladder to jump off the jail wall.

An FIR was registered in the Barwah police station by the Jail administration and efforts were on to arrest him. Several police teams were in action to nab the absconding accused and he would be arrested soon, he said. (ANI)

