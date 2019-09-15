Unemployment growing due to upsurge in new technology: Ramdas Athawale

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday remarked that unemployment in the country is increasing due to technological advancements.

"These days, people are unemployed because of an upsurge in new technology. Earlier 1000 people used to work in a factory, now only 200 people are operating it," Athawale told ANI.

One person is running two machines, which earlier used to be run by over 10, he said, adding that the onus to provide employment to the people falls on the shoulders of the Central government.

"The incumbent government is working towards it and providing assistance with the help of various schemes," said Athawale.

Similarly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently sparked controversy by saying that the mindsets of millennial adversely affected the automobile industry as they prefered to use radio taxi services instead of buying their own vehicle.

Meanwhile, allaying concerns raised over the slumping economy, Athawle said that the Ministry of Finance and Niti Ayog are trying to increase the GDP, which has slumped down to five per cent.

He also refuted the claims that the GDP dropped down after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power. (ANI)