Unfortunate events are taking place in Parliament under BJP rule, says Elamaram Kareem on being suspended from Parliament session

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Right after the Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday suspended 12 Members of Parliament from the ongoing winter session, Rajya Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Elamaram Kareem called this move as "unfortunate" and slammed the BJP government at the Centre.

Speaking to ANI, Kareem said, "The BJP government is turning the Indian Parliament into a hotbed of democratic destruction. The cowardice of the BJP and its intolerance on criticism and debate were exposed on Monday. The BJP has once again proved that its policy is not conducive to a democratic society by expelling 12 MPs who protested against the government's policy of bulldozing anti-people legislations by not allowing debates."

"Unfortunate events are taking place in Parliament under the BJP rule. The Opposition had demanded a discussion on the bill to repeal the farm laws. But it was rejected in the Rajya Sabha and in Lok Sabha. Opposition MPs had given notices to discuss farmers' issues but the Chair didn't allow it. Just like how the farm laws were passed in 2020, the bill to withdraw the same was passed without allowing discussion. It is unfortunate that the Constitution and the rules of the House are being trampled on in this way. In these circumstances, there is no other way but to protest strongly," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP further said that the Opposition has been trying to oppose the anti-people policies of the Central Government and responding to it in accordance with the House proceedings. "What should MPs do when even that is not allowed? All the allegations made by the opposition MPs in the last session have now been proved to be true. The government was forced to change its position on Pegasus and farm laws. The Central government, which has lost its face, has announced the suspension as a ploy to cover up the rift. There has never been any action taken in a session on the incident that took place in the last session," he said.

Kareem said, "The government is insulting the parliamentary democracy. The government says the action is based on the report of the inquiry committee. The inquiry committee has not met the opposition. Opposition members had lodged a complaint against the security personnel who attacked the MPs. No action has been taken on these complaints. The opposition will organize strong protests against the government's stand."



The CPI (M) leader said that the Opposition parties are scheduled to meet at 10 am on Tuesday to discuss future plans. "The suspension is an opportunity to expose the anti-democratic stance of the BJP-led fascist regime," he said.

Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the Winter Session on Monday suspended 12 of its members for the rest of the current session on account of 'unruly and violent behaviour' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The action has been taken against them for the 'indiscipline' in the monsoon session of the house.

The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena. (ANI)

