BJP leader Shazia Ilmi
BJP leader Shazia Ilmi

Unfortunate if Zaira Wasim is leaving movies because of threat or fatwa, says BJP leader Shazia Ilmi

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:55 IST

New Delhi [India] June 30 (ANI): If Zaira Wasim is quitting acting because of threat or fatwa, then this is unfortunate; but if she is doing this out of her own will, then we should respect her decision, said BJP leader Shazia Ilmi here on Sunday.
The BJP leader said that Wasim has all the right to listen to her inner consciousness and decide the goals of her life. "If she feels that she cannot work in the movies because it interferes in her faith and religion, then we should understand this decision of hers," she said.
Woman activist Zeenat Shaukat Ali said: "It is sad that Zaira is quitting Bollywood. But her decision should be respected as long as this step is not taken due to any pressure."
The 18-year-old on Sunday announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting through a Facebook post.
Stating the reason behind her decision, Zaira said that she was not happy with her current line of work, which has silently and unconsciously transitioned her "out of imaan."
The actress shared a detailed post on her Facebook, which she shared across other social media platforms, that read -- "Though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:00 IST

License for airgun not needed, says BJP worker on celebratory...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): BJP worker, who fired celebratory gunshots outside party legislator Akash Vijayvargiya's office, on Sunday said he fired with an airgun which does not require any license.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:52 IST

Pune wall collapse: Two accused sent to police custody till July 2

Pune (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 30 : Pune sessions court has sent two accused Vipul Agrawal and Vivek Agrawal to police custody till July 2 in alleged connection with Pune wall collapse incident.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:41 IST

Chennai: City-based NGO organises protest to highlight water crisis

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI): Arappor Iyakkam, a city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), on Sunday held here a protest to highlight the prevailing water crisis in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:38 IST

I welcome Zaira Wasim's decision: Maulana Yasoob Abbas

New Delhi [India], Jun 30 (ANI): "I welcome Zaira Wasim's decision and also ask all actresses that they should hear their inner voice and leave such activities (acting)," said Maulana Yasoob Abbas, reacting to 'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim's announcement on Sunday about her decision to quit Bollywood.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:30 IST

MP: Flood in a dry river traps 7 labours in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Seven labours working on the construction of a bridge on Nepanagar road in Burhanpur area were trapped after a dry river flooded due to heavy rains occured in the area on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:29 IST

Amritsar: Heroin, narcotics worth Rs 2,700 cr seized at ICP

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Amritsar, seized 532 kg of suspected heroin and 52 kg of mixed narcotics worth Rs 2,700 crore from an import consignment here at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:26 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, MP...

New Delhi [India], June 30 : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted widespread and heavy rainfall in Odisha, Chattisgarh, Telangana, and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra during the next two to three days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:14 IST

Indore: Building Akash Vijayvargiya batted for will be...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): The building, for which BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya attacked a civic body official with the cricket bat on June 26, will be demolished on Tuesday due to its dilapidated condition.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:58 IST

Maharashtra Cong leader resigns after hailing Rahul's decision to quit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Youth Congress chief spokesperson Anand Dubey on Sunday resigned from all post of the party after reports surfaced that he welcomed Rahul Gandhi's decision to step down as the party's president.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:42 IST

J-K: Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Chadoora area of Budgam district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:40 IST

Vadodara hosts queer 'Pride Parade'

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 30 (ANI): The city on Sunday witnessed the queer 'Pride Parade' in which over 1,000 members of Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Intersex (LGBTI) community took part.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:05 IST

Tribal girl thrashed over love affair with Dalit, 4 arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Police have arrested four men after a young tribal woman was thrashed by her family members in full public view over her love affair with a Dalit youth in western Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

Read More
iocl