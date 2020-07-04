Unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our personnel are treated: Army

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday said that there have been "malicious and unsubstantiated accusations" regarding the state of the facility visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the General Hospital at Leh on Friday.

"It is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated. The Armed Forces give the best possible treatment to their personnel," the Army said.

The Army clarified that the facility is part of the crisis expansion capacity of 100 beds and is very much part of the General Hospital complex.

The statement added, "The COVID-19 protocol had necessitated some wards of the General Hospital to be converted into isolation facilities. Hence, this hall which otherwise was normally used as a Training Audio Video Hall was converted into a ward ever since the hospital was also designated as COVID treatment hospital."

It further noted that the injured have been kept there since their arrival from Galwan to ensure quarantine from COVID-19 areas. The Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and the Army Commander also visited the injured soldiers in the same location. (ANI)