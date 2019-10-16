Unfortunate that Chidambaram has been put behind bars without trial: Ashwani Kumar

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Former Law Minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday defended party leader P Chidambaram and criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for arresting him without a trial in connection with the alleged money laundering in INX Media case.

"It is most unfortunate that former Finance Minister and Home Minister of the country (Chidambaram) has been put behind the bars on the basis of suspicion without any trial or convictions," Kumar told ANI.

The former Union Law and Justice Minister said that as a lawyer, he believes that such actions can pave the way for the harassment of citizens in the future.

"I think the demand of the dignitarian and libertarian Constitution must compel the nation to resist the bifurcation and all dilution of the distinction between political prosecution and legal prosecution. That distinction has been blurred in this case and our libertarian Constitution is being mocked today," he added.

Earlier today, an ED team grilled Chidambaram for around two hours in Tihar Jail and later arrested him.

The CBI had arrested him on August 21 following which he was sent to judicial custody.

The Congress leader is facing probe by the CBI and the ED for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media in getting overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister. (ANI)