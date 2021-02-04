Unfortunate that some people are calling protesting farmers 'terrorists': Samyukta Kisan Morcha

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Taking a veiled dig at actor Kangana Ranaut, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday said it is unfortunate that some people are calling 'peaceful farmers' protesting against the Centre's three farm laws 'terrorists' when 'international personalities' are supporting the agitation.

In a media note, SKM acknowledged the support of "international personalities" towards the ongoing farmers' movement, and said, "On the one hand, it is a matter of pride that eminent personalities of the world are showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers, while on the other hand, it is unfortunate that the Government of India is not understanding the pain of the farmers and some people are even calling peaceful farmers as terrorists."

International pop star Rihanna on Tuesday extended her support to farmers protesting on the borders of India's capital against the three agriculture laws introduced by the Central government last year and asked why people were not talking about it.

After that, Actor Kangana Ranaut, who had supported farm laws called Rihanna a "fool" and said that the protestors were not farmers but "terrorists who are trying to divide India".

"No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies," Ranaut tweeted while responding to Rihanna's tweet.



The SKM also extended support to the one-day strike of electricity workers across the country, and said, "We strongly oppose the privatization of the electricity sector. The Draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 is an attack on farmers as well as other citizens."

"The farmer movement is getting stronger day by day. After heavy support in Kisan Mahapanchayats in Uttar Pradesh, farmers have organized Mahapanchayats in Dabra and Phulbagh in Madhya Pradesh, Mehndipur in Rajasthan and Jind in Haryana. A large number of farmers will be coming to Delhi in the coming days," the statement said.

In a press note signed by farmer leader, Dr Darshan Pal said farmers from Rajasthan and Punjab are reaching the Shahjahanpur border continuously.

"After the atrocities of the government, farmers have again started a dharna at Palwal border. In the coming days, a large number of farmers will reach this site from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan," it said.

The morcha condemned the police action to stop the entry of journalists on the Singhu border, and said, "The government has already shut down the internet and now the entry of media persons to the protest sites and ensuing coverage is being choked by the government. The government is fearful of the reality of this movement reaching the common people across the country and is doing its best to block communication from the protest sites.'

It added that by its actions, "the government wants to spread its propaganda, which the farmers will not allow at any cost."

" It is high time that internet services are restored, that barricading of main and internal roads is removed, that supplies are freely allowed, that innocent protestors are released, that attacks on peaceful protestors by orchestrated mobs is immediately stopped by a democratic government," it said. (ANI)

