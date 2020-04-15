Unfortunate to arrest relatives of stranded Goan seafarers: Digambar Kamat

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 15 (ANI): Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Wednesday termed the arrest of protesting relatives of stranded Goan seafarers as "unfortunate" and said the state government should take a leaf out of the book of countries that have flown their citizens back through special flights from Goa.

The relatives of the seafarers had earlier in the day gone to plead with the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Swant to ensure safe return of their loved ones to Goa amid COVID-19 outbreak and lockdowns.

Over 90 Goan seafarers are stranded on a cruise ship that is docked at Mumbai. However, the Goa government has rejected their demand for repatriation and decided not to allow the seafarers to enter the state in view of the coronavirus threat.

"We should not forget the contribution of all the seafarers to countries and more particularly Goa's economy and in earning foreign exchange. It is each one's duty to give moral courage and strength to all of them in this testing times," Kamat said.

"I want to highlight and bring to the notice of the government that almost 22 flights have taken off from Dabolim airport carrying passengers from the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Russia etc. It is important to note that most affected countries like Italy and Spain also took their citizens back from Goa. Goa Government should take lessons from this and act," he added.

The police have arrested the families of Goan seafarers for protesting in front of the Chief Minister's residence earlier on Wednesday. The family members had begun an indefinite hunger strike in front of the CM's bungalow from today morning after which police detained them. (ANI)

