Unhappy MLAs should attend assembly session, they were elected on Congress symbol: Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed confidence that his government will complete its full term and said "unhappy MLAs" should attend the assembly session as they have been elected on Congress symbol.

Talking to media here, Gehlot also attacked BSP chief Mayawati for her remarks on Rajasthan political crisis and alleged that BJP is conspiring to topple the democratically elected government in the state.

Gehlot said he wants rebel MLAs to attend the assembly session next month and also took a veiled dig at MLAs supporting former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, saying they were "playing the lap of BJP".

"I still want that those unhappy MLAs should attend the assembly session as they have been elected on Congress symbol. It is my responsibility to ensure that they are seen standing with the government in front of the public," he said.

"Unfortunately, our colleagues who are staying in Haryana are not willing to coming here. They are playing in the lap of BJP. They are under the restrictions of the Haryana Police. Then they say that they are Congress members, how can they say they are Congress members. I am unable to comprehend it," he said.

He said if they have any grudges against the government, they could have been at AICC headquarters at 24 Akbar Road in Delhi.

He accused union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of "involvement in a conspiracy" to destabilise the government.

"The game is being played under BJP leadership," he alleged.

Without naming any Congress leader, Gehlot said, "Everyone knows their intention. They are saying that they are not going with BJP, if you are not going with BJP, you are going to have your own party, third front. This means you are voluntarily leaving Congress. These leaders used to go to Delhi and on being asked they told lie. We will expose them all," he said.

Gehlot alleged that "the amount for horse-trading has increased from Rs 35 lakh to 50 lakh".

"Everyone knows horse-trading took place but that will not affect us, and we will complete our full term," he said.

The Chief Minister said he was happy that the governor has finally accepted his request to call the Assembly.

Gehlot alleged that Mayawati is making remarks under pressure from BJP.

"Mayawati's complaint is not logical as all six BSP MLAs merged with us. She is giving a statement under pressure from BJP. The Centre is using ED, Income Tax, CBI and hence she is forced to give such a statement," he alleged. (ANI)