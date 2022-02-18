Unholy nexus between Governor, Kerala govt, BJP: VD Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 18 (ANI): Alleging an unholy nexus between the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Opposition leaders on Friday staged a walkout in the Assembly. The Opposition leaders staged the walk-out when Governor was addressing the Assembly on the first day of the Budget session.

The Opposition staged protest and indulged in sloganeering to press for discussions on the issues of the Governor's nod to the reappointment of Kannur Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran and the amendment to the Lokayuktha Act, 1999. The Opposition leaders also questioned the Kerala government's nod to the appointment of the Governor's personal staff Hari S Kartha, who is a BJP leader.

According to sources, the secretary of General Administration Department (GAD) wrote a dissent letter while approving the appointment of the personal staff of the Governor. Taking note of the dissent note, Governor raised objections against the secretary of GAD, which allegedly led to his removal from the post.



During the Governor's address to the Assembly, Opposition leaders raised slogans "Governor go back". Later, they staged a walkout.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said, "The honourable Governor has supported the illegal activities of the Kerala government, including the reappointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor. The Governor is acting as a political agent of the BJP as he has a political worker in his personal staff. After the secretary of GAD raised the objection against the appointment of the BJP leader, he refused to address the Assembly. But now he is addressing the Assembly. This is unconstitutional. As per Article 163 of the Indian Constitution, the Governor is bound to sign the address approved by the Cabinet."

He further said, "Definitely, there is an unholy nexus between the Governor and the Chief Minister as well as between the BJP and CPM. There are middlemen working among them and settling the issues." (ANI)

