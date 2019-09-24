Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore meeting in New York on Monday. (Photo Credits: Raveesh Kumar's Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore meeting in New York on Monday. (Photo Credits: Raveesh Kumar's Twitter)

UNICEF Executive Director calls on PM Modi on UNGA sidelines

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 02:06 IST

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF">UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session here on Monday.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister underlined the efforts made by his government to improve the health and nutrition of children in India through several focused initiatives.
"Ms. Henrietta Fore @unicefchief called on PM @narendramodi on the margins of #UNGA. PM underlined the efforts made by the Government towards health and nutrition of children in India through several focused initiatives," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Modi held meetings with several world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Colombian President Ivan Marquez, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Niger President Issoufou Mahamadou on the sidelines of his UN engagements.
Modi, who is currently in the US on a week-long visit, addressed at the UN Climate Action Summit and the high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage. (ANI)

iocl