Unidentified assailants open fire at Delhi police team near Akshardham Temple

A gunfight broke out between unidentified assailants and Delhi Police near the Akshardham Temple on Sunday morning.

The police team signalled the car with the unidentified men to stop following which they opened fire.

"Occupants of the car fired on our men when they asked them to step outside. When our men retaliated they drove away. Our team chased them till Geeta Colony flyover. CCTV footage is being analysed. Car has not been located yet," said DCP Delhi (East), Jasmeet Singh.

"This gang was involved in loot activities and as per their modus operandi, they used to offer rides from the Metro station for low fares and then used to rob them," he added.

More details are awaited.


