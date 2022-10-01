Unidentified bike-borne miscreant throws chemical substance at two girls in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 1 (ANI): An unidentified bike-borne miscreant threw a chemical substance at two girls near Vatika Road area under the Sanganer Sadar police station area of Jaipur on Saturday.

Both the girls were rushed to hospital and are out of danger.

The Police said efforts are underway to identify the accused.

"Two girls were injured after a man on a bike threw chemicals at them in Jaipur's Sanganer area. They were rushed to hospital and are out of danger. Efforts are underway to identify the accused," said Jaipur police.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Police registered a case against eight men for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old under the Kishangarh Bas Police Station area of Rajasthan's Alwar.

As per information, the accused after raping the girl had blackmailed her with a rape video and demanded money in return.



According to the police, the accused persons had already extorted Rs 50,000 from the victim girl and further demanded Rs 2,50,000 for not uploading the video over the Internet.

The police informed that these men, identified as Arbaaz, Javed, Mustaqeem, Taleem, Salman, Akram, Sahil, and Akram had shared the video after the girl reportedly refused to give the demanded amount to them. However, they have registered a case against all eight of them under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

"The father of the victim girl has alleged that his daughter was raped by eight men from the same village. The complaint has been taken and the FIR is also registered against the accused," said Amit Choudhary, Station House Officer (SHO).

As per the police, she was called by one Sahil on December 31, 2021, near Gothara saying that he has got some of her objectionable pictures and he would make those "viral" if she refused.

When the girl reached the spot, the eight accused men raped her and also shot a video of the assault, police said.

The police were further informed that the victim was raped twice after that on January 3 and April 6.

The matter came to light when the girl's family is to know of the viral video.

More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

