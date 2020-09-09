Unidentified body of a woman found in unused public toilet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9 (ANI): An unidentified body of a woman was found lying under suspicious circumstances in an unused public toilet in Hyderabad.

Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, DCP North Zone, Hyderabad City, while speaking to ANI over the phone said, "On September 8 at about 9:30 am, an unknown female dead body was found lying under suspicious circumstances in an unused public toilet situated under the Railway bridge towards the northern side of Bansilalpet Railway Bridge under the limits of Market Police Station."

"The deceased is aged between 35-40 years, and there is a green colour half-moon tattoo mark on the left wrist of the deceased," he added. (ANI)

