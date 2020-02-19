Unidentified criminals looted Rs 8 lakh from private finance bank in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Unidentified criminals looted approximately Rs 8 lakh from a private finance bank located under the limits of Saraiya Police Station in Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday evening.

The entire incident has been recorded in the CCTV.

"During the interrogation, the bank staff had said that at least eight to eight and a half lakh rupees have been looted. Police are further investigating the matter," said Rajesh Kumar Sharma, SDPO, Saraiya.

In the past three days, three separate incidents of robbery have occurred in the district in which almost Rs 35.5 lakh have been looted in total. (ANI)

