Unidentified miscreants vandalise toll plaza on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): A group of unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised a toll plaza on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway in the Betma area of Indore.

Nearly 35 people, who had covered their faces, vandalised the Methwada toll tax booth on the highway on Friday night, according to Bihari Lal, Sub-inspector, Betma police station.



Lal said, "It seems it was done by farmers who were angry over the collection of toll tax."

After receiving the information, police reached the spot and checked the CCTV footage.

A case was registered against the unidentified people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

