Unidentified Pak national shot dead in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 26 (ANI): An unidentified Pakistani national was on Sunday shot dead at Pul Moran border by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the district while he was trying to enter Indian territory.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurpartap Singh Sahota said the BSF personnel first warned him. When he did not stop, they shot him.

"An unidentified Pakistani national was trying to enter the Indian border through fencing. BSF personnel first warned him, but he did not stop. Following which they shot him at Pul Moran Post at around 5 am to 5:15 am in the morning," said Sahota. (ANI)

