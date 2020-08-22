Unidentified terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Saloosa area of Kreeri in Baramulla district here, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the joint operation is being conducted by personnel of the police, the army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"01 #unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its account, which is unverified on Twitter.

"Encounter has started at #Check-i-Saloosa area of #Kreeri #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," it had said in an earlier tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

