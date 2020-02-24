Unidentified thieves loot Rs. 5.97 lakh from Allahabad bank in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Unidentified thieves looted Rs. 5.97 lakh from Allahabad Bank in Bhagavas (Aurahi) village in Ghorawal Police Station area in Sonbhadra district, Police said on Monday.

The incident occurred last night.

"We received information about the robbery from the bank manager. He told us that the incident occurred last night when thieves burglarised the bank. The thieves entered the bank by breaking the back wall and took away Rs. 5.97 lakh from the vault." Ashish Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sonbhadra, told ANI

After getting the information, the police reached the bank and started the inquiry.

"The incident is being investigated intensively. We are collecting CCTV footage from the bank and nearby shops," he added. (ANI)

