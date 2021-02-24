Union Agri Minister awards 5 states for effective implementation of PM- KISAN scheme

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): On the second anniversary of the PM-Kisan scheme on Wednesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar awarded the best performing states for exemplary work in implementing the scheme.

For the highest percentage of Aadhaar authenticated beneficiaries, Karnataka has topped the chart with 97 per cent of beneficiaries authenticated under the scheme. According to official data, more than 90 per cent of beneficiaries in Karnataka are being paid the benefits of the scheme.

Maharashtra has received the award for good performance in physical verification and grievance redressal under the scheme. The government's data shows that the state has completed 99 per cent physical verification and has redressed 60 per cent of grievances.

Uttar Pradesh was awarded for the fastest implementation of the scheme in the state. "Nearly 1.53 crore farmers were registered during the period of December 18 to March 19," read the government's data.

As far as North East and Hilly Terrain states are concerned, Arunachal Pradesh became the state with the highest percentage of Aadhaar verification with 98 per cent of beneficiaries being verified. Himachal Pradesh also received the award for good performance in physical verification and grievance redressal.

Apart from this, 15 districts from various states were given awards for different categories.

PM-KISAN is a central scheme that gives a benefit of Rs 6,000 to farmer families with cultivable landholding through direct benefit transfer mode in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. The scheme was launched on February 24, 2019, by PM Narendra Modi.

As of February 2021, benefits of Rs 1.15 lakh crores have been transferred to more than 10.75 crore beneficiaries across the country. (ANI)