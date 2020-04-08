Union Agriculture Minister discusses issues of farmers' with state Agri Ministers

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Wednesday spoke to State Agriculture Ministers, through video conferencing, to discuss the problems of farmers in the wake of the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Tomar held a video conference with the department officers to review the steps for facilitating farming activities during the lockdown.

He called for strict compliance of exemptions given to agriculture and allied sectors and directed setting up of control rooms.

"The Minister said efforts should be made so that farmers can sell produce near their farmlands, besides ensuring that farm produce is transported without hindrance both intra-state and inter-state," said Agriculture Ministry in a statement.

Exemption had been granted to movement of trucks carrying farm produce.

Earlier on Saturday, Tomar had said that farmers will not face problems during the lockdown with relaxation given to them by the government.

An official release said that the Union Government has granted a slew of exemptions and relaxations for agriculture and allied sectors with respect to the 21-day lockdown to ensure that the farmers do not suffer from any adverse fallout. (ANI)

