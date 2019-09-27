Union Agriculture Minister inaugurates Rural Investors and Start-up Conclave 2019

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 27: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday inaugurated Rural Investors and Start-up Conclave (RISC) 2019 here.

During his address, the minister stated that villages and agriculture were crucial for the economic advancement of India.

"India is a land of villages where agriculture is the primary source of livelihood. If agriculture advances, the village and the nation also advance," he stated.

Emphasising on the need for start-ups in rural areas, the minister stated that it was crucial for start-ups to emerge in order to cater to the future employment needs of the country.

"Big factories cannot give employment to all as there is large-scale automation involved. That is why our Prime Minister has appealed to the youth to get involved in Skill India, Startup India, Standup India and Make in India if we want to tackle the problem of unemployment. If we go in this direction, we will be able to provide a livelihood to many families in the future," Tomar stated.

"The purpose of this conclave is to generate new ideas and also see how the government can address the challenges faced by the new startups in rural areas," he added.

The two-day event will provide a platform to a wide array of innovators and entrepreneurs to showcase their products, pitch and talk about their innovation and get an opportunity to network and garner support funding.

It will be attended by representative industries, academia, government institutions, Non-Governmental organisations and venture capitalists. (ANI)

