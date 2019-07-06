Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha on Friday (Courtesy: LS TV)
Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha on Friday (Courtesy: LS TV)

Union Budget 2019-20 focuses on Investment-driven growth and employment generation

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 18:23 IST

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The Union Budget 2019-20 presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday stressed on Investment-driven growth and employment generation to promote the development of the Indian Economy.
The budget introduced several tax policy measures including the profit-linked deduction for start-ups and inclusion of new sectors like infrastructure in the investment linked deduction.
In an attempt to enhance employment generation, the union budget broadened the incentives for employment generation and relaxed the eligibility criteria to claim the incentive.
Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code (IBC), the Union budget announced benefit for computation of MAT liability and increased the time period for carrying forward of MAT credit from 10 to 15 years.
Finance Minister further said that the government has announced its intention to invest Rs 100 lakh crores in infrastructure over the next five years. "We need to invest heavily in infrastructure, in the digital economy and on job creation in small and medium firms", Sitharaman said.
The Union Budget also introduced measures for enhancing the sources of capital for infrastructure financing.
It stated that a credit guarantee enhancement corporation will be set up in the year 2019-20 and an action plan will be put in place for deepening the market for long term bonds with a major focus on the infrastructure sector.
"We shall further simplify procedures, incentivize performance, reduce red-tape and make the best use of technology. Big structural reforms in particular, in indirect taxation, bankruptcy and real estate carried out", said Sitharaman.
Providing major relief to the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Government launched the 'Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Maandhan Scheme' during the budget in which pension benefits would be extended to about three crore retail traders and small shopkeepers having an annual turnover less than Rs.1.5 crore.
Finance Ministry allocated Rs 350 crore to all the GST registered MSMEs under the Interest Subvention Scheme for the financial year 2019-20 for 2% interest subvention on fresh or incremental loans.
The Budget further proposed setting up of 100 new clusters during 2019-20 to enable 50,000 artisans to join the economic value chain under the 'Scheme of Fund for Upgradation and Regeneration of Traditional Industries' (SFURTI).
It also proposed to form 10,000 new Farmer Producer Organizations for ensuring economies of scale for farmers, under the 'Scheme for Promotion of Innovation, Rural Industry and Entrepreneurship' (ASPIRE).
Further, there is a proposal to establish a National Research Foundation (NRF) to fund, coordinate and promote research in the country.
Finance Minister stated that an amount of Rs 400 crore is proposed to be provided under the head, "World Class Institutions", for FY 2019-20, which is more than three times the revised estimates of the last financial year.
In addition, there is also a proposal for starting a television programme exclusively for start-ups within the DD bouquet of channels.
Other measures put forward in the union budget for growth of the economy and employment generation includes a proposal to streamline multiple labour laws into a set of four labour codes for ensuring standardization and streamlining of registration and filing of returns.
The 'Vision for the Next Decade' laid down in the union budget focuses on building physical and social infrastructure, Make in India with particular emphasis on MSMEs, Start-ups, defence manufacturing, automobiles, electronics, fabs and batteries, and medical devices. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 05:56 IST

Man arrested for pelting stones at Hanuman temple in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): One person was arrested for allegedly vandalizing a Hanuman temple in Muzaffarnagar's Khatoli area on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 05:39 IST

Payal Tadvi's suicide note recovered from her phone, says her lawyer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): A suicide note left behind by Payal Tadvi, a doctor who ended her life after alleged harassment by her senior colleagues, has been recovered by the forensic department, advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:49 IST

Himachal: Shrikhand yatra to start from July 15

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): The uphill yatra to the Shrikhand Mahadev peak in Kullu district, considered among the most difficult pilgrimages in the country is set to commence from July 15 and go on till July 25 this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:49 IST

UP: Woman, granddaughter shot dead by unidentified assailants

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): A woman and her granddaughter were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday in Kanpur's Chakeri area, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:49 IST

Odisha govt mandates 7-hour duty for college teachers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 6 (ANI): The higher education department on Friday issued a notification to teachers of all government and aided non-government colleges in the state to perform their duty for at least seven hours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:33 IST

Delhi Police arrests man for raping five-year-old

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:33 IST

Hyderabad police undergo training on mobile radiation detection system

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday selected Hyderabad city and 55 other cities in other states for the implementation of its pilot project on mobile radiation detection.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:21 IST

Central budget disappointing, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party Chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday dubbed the Union Budget as "disappointing" and said that it was not in accordance with the wishes of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:04 IST

Promise to provide scholarship to 1 cr Muslim students not...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday lashed out at Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for not fulfiling the promise of providing scholarship to one crore Muslim students in the Union Budge

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 03:48 IST

Chamoli gears up to tackle plastic menace

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 6 (ANI): To combat the surmounting plastic waste left behind by an influx of tourists here, the Chamoli municipality is set to implement a plan to turn old plastic into recyclable tiles that would be used on roads throughout the hill city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 03:31 IST

EFLU, IIM-V sign MoU for 'capacity-building, skill development'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam, on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual capacity-building and skill development.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 01:33 IST

India set to become 'financial superpower': Shripad Naik

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Friday lauded the government for presenting a "developmental" Union budget and said that the country has taken a step towards becoming a financial superpower.

Read More
iocl