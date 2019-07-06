Union Budget 2019-20: Sitharaman proposes to expand Swachh Bharat Mission

New Delhi [India], July 05 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed to expand the Swachh Bharat mission to undertake sustainable solid waste management in every village of the country by harnessing the latest technology.

Speaking in Lok Sabha while presenting Union Budget 2019-20, Sitharaman informed the House that 9.6 crore toilets have been constructed since October 2, 2014, and more than 5.6 lakh villages have become open-defecation free (ODF) under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

"9.6 crore toilets have been constructed since October 2, 2014. More than 5.6 lakh villages have become open defecation free. We have to build on this success. I propose to expand the Swachh Bharat mission to undertake sustainable solid waste management in every village," she said amid desk thumping by MPs of treasury benches.

Expressing happiness, she also announced that India will be made Open Defecation Free on October 2nd, 2019, as per the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I am happy and satisfied to report that India will be made Open Defecation Free on October 2nd, 2019, as per the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said.

Yesterday, the Economic Survey had also outlined the progress made in the mission that was initiated in 2014 to achieve universal sanitation coverage by October 2, 2019.

The Swachh Bharat mission is one of the largest cleanliness drives in the world. (ANI)