Union Budget 2022-23 a 'Garib Kalyan' budget to empower poor, labourers: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Hailing the Union Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda called it a 'Garib Kalyan' budget which will empower poor and labourers.

Briefing media persons in the national capital today, Nadda said, "Budget 2022-23 is a 'Garib Kalyan' Budget. It will empower the poor and labourers. It is dedicated to the development of infrastructure, rural and hilly areas, and the Northeast."

Nadda further said that the Union Budget 2022-23 is in line with the government's policy of social justice and equality and will take along all the sections of society.

Speaking about small-scale industries, the BJP National chief said, "This budget fulfills the expectation and aspirations of all sections of society including small and big industrialists. The government has taken steps to make available an additional loan of Rs 2 lakh crore for around 130 lakh MSMEs."

Nadda further stated that this budget is not an agenda of merely one year's development, but a blueprint of the country's development in the next 25 years.



He also said the budget lays emphasis on "ease of living" which will focus on the development of farmers, infrastructure, hilly areas, northeast area, etc.

"The Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) initiative under Atma Nirbhar Bharat will create around 7 lakh employment opportunities this time," he added.

Highlighting the announcement related to PM Awas Yojana, he said around 80 lakh homes will be completed under this initiative and Rs 48,000 crores have been set aside for it.

Nadda further expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this "progressive" budget.

Finance Minister Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha today. (ANI)

